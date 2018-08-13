Mother, daughter beaten in West Bengal for allegedly supporting BJP

Kolkata: A mother and her daughter were mercilessly thrashed in West Bengal's Asansol on the suspicion that they support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Their house was also ransacked and damaged.

The incident took place in Railpar locality of Asansol where Mutri Singh and her daughter were beaten allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Sunday night. It has been alleged that TMC leader Deepak Gupta and around 20 of his men reached Murti Singh's house and began thrashing her and her daughter. Even as the two were covered in their own blood but the accused reportedly went on to next ransack their house. Mutri Singh said that the accused broke several items inside their rather modest accommodation.

The two were eventually rushed to a local hospital where they were provided medical aid.

While a police complaint has been registered against him, Gupta has denied the charges made against him. He has countered by saying that it is Mutri Singh who had bought land by duping one of his associates and that when the matter was brought up with her, it was she that launched the first physical attack. Gupta has said that he too has lodged a police complaint.

The BJP could use this incident as yet another weapon against TMC - a party it accuses of resorting to violence against its workers and supporters. TMC has repeatedly countered the charge saying that it is BJP that is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in West Bengal.