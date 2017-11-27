Mount Litera School International recognised as ‘Emerging School’ at Times Education Icon Awards 2017

Mumbai: One of Mumbai’s leading International Schools, Mount Litera School International (MLSI) has been awarded in the ‘Emerging Schools’ category at the Times Education Icon Awards 2017.

The glittering ceremony was held in Mumbai on November 24, 2017.

The award accepted by Mr Vishnu Sharma, Head of Secondary School, MLSI on behalf of Mount Litera School International. Popular actor, comedian and writer, Mr Shailesh Lodha gave away the award.

Speaking on the recognition, Mrs Navyata Goenka, Advisor, MLSI said, “It is a matter of great pride for Mount Litera School International to be honoured with this prestigious award. With our remarkable infrastructure and an international curriculum that is integrated with the Indian value system and tradition, our aim at MLSI is to groom and nurture our students to prepare them to be future-ready so that they can acquire the skills to excel in careers that might not even exist currently, but careers that are a unique possibility in the future. This award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to achieve this vision.”