Anandiben Patel

MP Governor Anandiben Patel given additional charge of Chhattisgarh

Anandiben Patel will discharge the additional duties until the regular arrangements for the office of governor of Chhattisgarh are made.

File photo

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday gave Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of following the demise of Balramji Dass Tandon, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman said.

Patel will discharge the additional duties until the regular arrangements for the office of governor of Chhattisgarh are made, he said.

Tandon, who was one of the founding members of the BJP's parent organisation Jan Sangh, died today after suffering a heart attack at the government-run Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur. He was 90.

