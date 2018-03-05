Mukesh Ambani's son Akash to wed Shloka Mehta this year?

New Delhi: Is Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, the girl Akash Ambani, the scion of India's richest family, slated to marry later this year? The answer is yes if sources are to be believed.

The two families have refused to comment on the wedding, however, if sources are to be believed, an announcement of engagement can be made in next few weeks with the wedding being planned for early December.

Akash is the eldest son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.

The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and even Akash and Shloka studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

While emails and reminders sent to a spokesperson of Ambani family and his company Reliance Industries remained unanswered, a source close to the family said, "No dates of either the wedding or engagement of Akash Ambani have been finalized".

"As and when any good news is to be shared, the family will be delighted to share with everyone," the source said.

The source discounted the talks of March 24 as engagement date. "Importantly and to reaffirm that as and when any wedding is finalized, it will only be in India".

Emails sent to Rosy Blue spokesperson too remain unanswered.

Akash and twin sister Isha are eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast-growing telecom venture.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science, is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

She is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta. Mona is said to be a relative of the fugitive diamond jeweler, Nirav Modi.