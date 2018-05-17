Mulayam meets Yogi Adityanath over ‘no official residence for ex-CMs’ order by Supreme Court

A recent meeting between former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh with incumbent CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman Yogi Adityanath has triggered speculations of new political equations. However, if reports are to be believed, the veteran politician met Adityanath over recent Supreme Court ruling denying official bungalows to former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party leader met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow and the meeting went on for almost half-an-hour, reported Prabhat Khabar.

The Supreme Court had on May 7 ruled that no former chief minister in Uttar Pradesh would be allotted government bungalows after the completion of their tenure in the office. The top court quashed an earlier decision of the previous Akhilesh-Yadav led Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken by the apex court while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Lokprahari. The plea had challenged the decision of the government to allot official bungalows to Chief Ministers after their tenure in the office got over.

The Supreme Court had struck down amendment in Uttar Pradesh legislation allowing ex-Chief Ministers of the state to continue occupying government accommodation after demitting office. The apex court observed that the amendment to Uttar Pradesh law is arbitrary, discriminatory and violates the constitutional concept of equality.

The Supreme Court had said that Section 4(3) of UP Ministers (salaries, allowances & miscellaneous provisions) Act, 2016 is unconstitutional. The apex court said that once such persons demit public office, there is nothing to distinguish them from the common man. It had on April 19 reserved its verdict on an NGO's plea challenging amendments to the UP legislation allowing ex-chief ministers of the state to continue occupying government bungalows.

The top court had earlier observed that if the provision, which has been challenged by NGO Lok Prahari, was held invalid, then similar legislation in other states might also come under challenge.

