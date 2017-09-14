close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project: Highlights of the first Bullet train project in India

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore (USD 17 billion) Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 07:16
Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project: Highlights of the first Bullet train project in India
Pic Courtesy: @PiyushGoyal

Ahmedabad: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore (USD 17 billion) Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project on Thursday.

Highlights of the high-speed rail project:

The bullet train will run at an average speed of 320 km per hour with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour.

508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project will entail an estimated cost of Rs 1,10,000 crore.

Initially, the train will have 10 coaches with a total seating capacity of 750 passengers. In the future, it is proposed to have 16 coaches with a seating capacity of 1,250 passengers.

The railways will only require around 825 hectares of land for the project as 92 percent of the route will be elevated, six percent will go through tunnels and only the remaining two percent will be on the ground.

The high speed train will also pass through the country's biggest tunnel of 21 km, of which seven km will be under the sea.

Japan was also ready to transfer the technology to India and sponsoring the project.

On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route, total 12 stations have been proposed that include Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The distance of 508 km will be covered in two hours and seven minutes by the bullet train if it stops at four stations namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Mumbai.

A greater stretch of this link, 351 km, will run through Gujarat and 156 km through Maharashtra.

Newly-appointed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has assured that the fare of the high-speed bullet train would be "affordable for all".

In a day, the high-speed train will make 70 Ahmedabad-Mumbai sorties.

TAGS

Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train projectMumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail projectNarendra ModiShinzo AbeJapan

From Zee News

Vijay Mallya to appear before Westminster Court in London
India

Vijay Mallya to appear before Westminster Court in London

Under Trump, future of US nuclear arsenal slowly taking shape
AmericasWorld

Under Trump, future of US nuclear arsenal slowly taking sha...

Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway Station
India

Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway S...

25 people, mostly students, killed in Malaysia school fire
WorldAsia

25 people, mostly students, killed in Malaysia school fire

Ryan International School websites hacked with a message for Pradyuman
India

Ryan International School websites hacked with a message fo...

Indus Water Treaty: Next round of Indo-Pak talks at World Bank to begin today
India

Indus Water Treaty: Next round of Indo-Pak talks at World B...

Ryan International school student murder: Bombay HC to hear trustees&#039; bail plea today
HaryanaIndia

Ryan International school student murder: Bombay HC to hear...

President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day Uttar Pradesh visit from today
Uttar Pradesh

President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day Uttar Pradesh visit fr...

One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting
AmericasWorld

One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit | BJP’s Bengal Bugle: Amit Shah takes the battle to Mamata

How Congress derailed the discourse on Gauri’s murder

India is forever in ‘election mode’ with governance focusing exclusively on short-term electoral aspects

Why the courts and the MoEF are on a collision course

Investing in quality education is imperative if India wants to reap demographic dividends