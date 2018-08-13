Mumbai among top 100 most innovative cities in the world; Tokyo tops list

Mumbai has featured among top 100 most innovative cities of the world. The list of most innovative cities in the world was recently released by commercial data provider 2thinknow, and has been topped by Japan’s capital Tokyo.

The Maximum City, Mumbai, is ranked 92 in the least. Notably, the Maharashtra capital featured at the 90th spot in the previous list released by 2thinknow in 2017. The next Indian city in the list is Bengaluru, ranked at the 139th position.

A total of 13 Indian cities feature in the top 500 innovative cities list. Other Indian cities making it to top 500 are – Delhi (199), Chennai (252), Kolkata (283), Hyderabad (316), Ahmedabad (345), Pune (346), Jaipur (393), Surat (424), Lucknow (442), Kanpur (448) and Madurai (452).

While the global list has been topped by Tokyo, London has slipped one spot and stands at number two in 2018 ranking. It had appeared on the top in 2017.

The other cities in the top 10 are – San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, Boston, Toronto, Paris and Sydney.

According to Reuters, Tokyo was ranked over London, San Francisco and others because of “globe-shaking trends of robotics and 3D manufacturing.

The Reuters report quoted Christopher Hire, director of commercial data provider 2thinknow, which publishes the annual ranking, as saying, "What really surprised us this year was the resurgence of Tokyo, moving up to eclipse rival cities like Boston...They showed clear direction by embracing smart technology change to lead innovation and leadership in what we have identified as the twin long-term globe-shaking trends of robotics and 3D manufacturing."

Singapore, Sydney and Seoul also ranked highly in the index, which judges cities on 162 indicators including web censorship, wealth distribution and the potential for green businesses.

San Francisco and New York both made the top five, while smaller US cities such as San Diego, Portland and Oakland featured highly, demonstrating their attractiveness to tech companies priced out of the San Francisco Bay Area.