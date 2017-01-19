Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi's nephew gunned down in J&K

Srinagar: In a big success for the security forces, the Lashkar-e-Toiba commander gunned down in Banipora on Thursday has been identified as Abu Musaib, a nephew of Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora and cornered LeT commander Musaib.

The LeT militant responded by opening fire. The forces retaliated and killed him.

Security forces have also recovered an AK-47 rifle, three Chinese grenades, 66 rounds of live cartridges, a radio communication set and some medicines from the encounter site.

One Special Operations Group (SOG) commando was also injured in the gunfight. He has been shifted to a hospital.

The injured security personnel has been identified as Vikas Sharma. He has been hit by a bullet below the left side of his chest.

Some miscreants pelted stones on the security forces near the encounter site, reports said.

Musa is said to have been the incharge of LeT's activities in Bandipora and was actively involved in strengthening the terror organisation's network in the region.

Earlier in the month, security forces had killed top Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Muzaffar Naikoo alias Muzz Moulvi in an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar.