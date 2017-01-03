Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's assets worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE
New Delhi: In what is believed to be the biggest ever crackdown on Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, a report on Tuesday claimed that the UAE government has seized the fugitive underworld don's assets worth Rs 15,000 crore.
Zee Media on Tuesday claimed that Dawood has several properties, including hotels and shares in top rung companies in UAE.
The UAE authorities have also sealed properties of Dawood in Dubai.
The UAE government had recently begun an inquiry into properties of Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai after receiving a confidential list from India.
The list was provided to the UAE authorities when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, visited UAE last year.
The Government of India had then requested the UAE government to seize the properties belonging to Dawood and his crime syndicate.
The dossier provided by India to UAE listed several properties and also reportedly made a mention about a company known as ''Golden Box'' being allegedly run in Dubai by Dawood's brother.
The dossier stated that this company is being run by Anis Ibrahim who is the younger brother of Dawood.
Besides Dubai, Dawood has investments in Morocco, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand, Cyprus, Turkey, India, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
