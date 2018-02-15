Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train gets a makeover under Indian Railways Operation Swarn

Passengers on the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express are in for a delight as the Indian Railways has introduced new coaches for the superfast air-conditioned train under Operation Swarn. The new coaches have been equipped with LED screens to display iconic Indian buildings like Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express gets new coaches under 'Operation Swarn'. pic.twitter.com/cp2arfIdIR — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

The drapes for the windows have also been refurbished. They are lighter in colour and printed in design. The usual white hand towels have also been replaced with blue towels that are bigger in size. The white sheets for the berths have also been replaced with printed sheets.

Among the many new features are vinyl wrapped anti-graffiti interiors, new paint scheme and LED lights. Reports said that the bogies have been equipped with premium quality mirrors, new dustbins, digital watches for AC first class coaches.

This comes more than two months after Indian Railways went for a makeover of the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express under Operation Swarn.

The Ministry of Railways had taken to Twitter to announce the upgradation. "Ministry of Railways launched 1ST Swarna Rajdhani (Train no 12314 New Delhi- Sealdah Rajdhani) rake today. A Major Leap in Improving Passenger Experience on Rajdhani Trains:14 Rajdhani Trains and 15 Shatabdi Trains will be upgraded under Project Swarna," read the tweet posted on November 29.