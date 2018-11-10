हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diwali

Mumbai: Over 100 cases registered for violating SC's guidelines on burning crackers

At least 53 cases of sale of firecrackers were registered in Mumbai, the Police Public Relation Officer said on Saturday.

Mumbai: Over 100 cases registered for violating SC&#039;s guidelines on burning crackers
Representational Image

At least 53 cases of sale of firecrackers were registered in Mumbai, the Police Public Relation Officer said on Saturday.

Apart from the sale of firecrackers, over 100 cases of people violating the Supreme Court's guidelines for the burning of crackers were also registered. 

The Supreme Court had issued guidelines to be followed during the festive season to keep a check on pollution levels around the country, especially in the national capital. 

Close to 50 lakh kilograms of firecrackers were burst in Delhi on Diwali despite the apex court's order, news agency PTI reported.

That is the same amount of firecrackers burst last year.

It equates to 1,50,000 kg of the mass of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres).

In a gross violation of a Supreme Court order, people in several cities burst firecrackers before and after the specified time period.

Loud bangs rent the air in New Delhi. 

Over 7,900 kg of illegal firecrackers, including over 2,500 kg on Diwali, have been seized from various parts of the national capital since the Supreme Court ordered a ban on the sale of old crackers, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Tags:
DiwalifirecrackersPollutionMumbaiDelhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close