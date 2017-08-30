close
Mumbai rains: Here's full list of cancelled and diverted trains

The rains are expected to continue for some more days.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 09:57
Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed the city, resulting in severe disruptions in rail, road and air traffic, causing inconvenience to regular commuters and office goers.

At least 16 trains were diverted and eight cancelled due to water logging in parts of Maharastra on Wednesday, a railway official said.

Following is the list of diverted and cancelled trains:

1) 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express JCO 30.08.17 is cancelled.

2) 11042 Chennai Central-CSMT Express JCO 30.08.17 is cancelled.

3) 12168 Varanasi-LTT Express JCO 30.08.17 is cancelled.

4) 22128 Kazipet-LTT Express JCO 29.08.17 short terminated at Manmad.

5) 12142 Patliputra-LTT Express JCO 29.08.17 short terminated at Manmad

6) 12220 Secunderabad-LTT Duranto Express JCO short terminated at Solapur & back.

7) 01448 Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Special JCO 29.08.17 short terminated at Thane

8) 01446 Karmali-CSMT Special JCO 30.08.2017 is cancelled.

9) 17317 Hubballi-LTT Express JCO 29.08.17 is short terminated at Panvel and 17318 LTT-Hubballi Express JCO 30.08.07 from Panvel

10) 12168 Varanasi-LTT Express JCO 29.08.17 diverted via Jalgaon-Vasai Road

11) 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express JCO 29.08.17 will be diverted via Manmad –Daund-Pune-Kalyan.

12) 17032 Hyderabad-CSMT Express JCO 29.08.17 will be short terminated at Pune & will work as 17031 CSMT-Hyderabad Express JCO 30.08.17 Ex Pune.

13) 11094 Varanasi-CSMT Mahanagari Express JCO 30.08.17 will be diverted via Jalgaon-Vasai Road.

14) 22866 Puri-LTT Express JCO 29.08.17 will be diverted via Jalgaon-Vasai Road.

15) 12294 Allahabad-LTT Duranto Express JCO 29.08.17 will be diverted via Manmad-Daund-Pune-Kalyan.

16) 11012 HS Nanded-LTT Express JCO 31.08.17 will remain cancelled.

DN TRAINS Cancelled

1) 12167 LTT-Varanasi Express JCO 31.08.17 is cancelled.

2) 11013 LTT-Coimbatore Express JCO 30.08.17 is cancelled.

3) 01445 CSMT-Karmali Special JCO 30.08.17 is cancelled

4) 17318 LTT-Hubballi Express JCO 30.08.17 partially cancelled between LTT-Panvel.

5) 17031 CSMT-Hyderabad Express JCO 30.08.17 partially cancelled between CSMT-Pune.

6) 12362 CSMT-Asansol Express JCO 30.08.17 will be diverted via Vasai Road-Jalgaon

7) 11011 LTT-HS Nanded Express JCO 30.08.17 is cancelled.

8) 11041 CSMT-Chennai Central Express JCO 30.08.17 is cancelled.

All schools and colleges in the city have been asked to remain shut by authorities amid indications of a fresh spell of heavy showers in the megapolis.

