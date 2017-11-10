Mumbai: Train runs without driver for 13 km, railway staff chases it down on motorbike

It was no less than any other Hollywood drama.

A train engine travelled for about 13 kilometres, without a pilot, from Wadi station in Maharashtra before it was brought to a halt by a staff member.

The railway staff who stopped the train, chased it on a motorbike for several kilometres.

In the meantime, stations were asked to clear signals and tracks. He was finally able to catch up with the engine, jumped on it and stopped it.

On Wednesday, at around 3 pm, after the Chennai-Mumbai train arrived at Wadi junction in Kalaburagi district, its electric engine was swapped for a diesel one.

The diesel engine was attached to the Mumbai train which continued its journey to Solapur, the officials said. In the meantime, due to what is being described as a slip-up, the disengaged electric engine started moving on its own after the loco pilot stepped out.

As the stunned pilot looked on, the Wadi station authorities alerted the next few stations to clear signals and tracks.

To prevent any possible mishap, trains from the opposite direction were also stopped.

As the electric engine cruised, the railways employee gave chase on a motorbike, managed to board it when it slowed and stopped it near Nalwar.

By then, the engine had run for about 13 kilometres.

Meanwhile, the railway officials say tIt was not exactly known how the electric engine began to move, the officials said, adding an inquiry by a special team was underway.

(With Agency inputs)