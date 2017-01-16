close
Mumbai woman, with 24-week pregnancy, allowed to abort

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 13:52
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Mumbai-based woman with 24-week pregnancy to undergo medical termination as its continuation could have endangered her life.

Justice SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao allowed the termination after a board of seven doctors said there was no chance of the foetus with an undeveloped skull surviving outside the uterus.

The medical board which examined the 22-year-old woman at the KEM Hospital also said that allowing the pregnancy to complete its full course could endanger the mother's life.

The court on Monday said that medical termination of pregnancy would be performed by the same team of seven doctors.

With IANS inputs

First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 13:52

