Mumbai woman, with 24-week pregnancy, allowed to abort
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 13:52
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Mumbai-based woman with 24-week pregnancy to undergo medical termination as its continuation could have endangered her life.
Justice SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao allowed the termination after a board of seven doctors said there was no chance of the foetus with an undeveloped skull surviving outside the uterus.
The medical board which examined the 22-year-old woman at the KEM Hospital also said that allowing the pregnancy to complete its full course could endanger the mother's life.
The court on Monday said that medical termination of pregnancy would be performed by the same team of seven doctors.
With IANS inputs
First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 13:52
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Para SF of Indian Army - The specialised combat force!
- Haryana Minister Anil Vij takes back his insulting comments against Gandhi
- 24 dead after boat carrying 40 capsizes in river Ganga in Patna; many still missing
- Dr Subhash Chandra Show: What characteristics define a true leader?
- Tourists flock to Manali as snowfall takes a short break
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- India vs England, 1st ODI: As it happened...
- India vs England, Pune ODI: MS Dhoni still the boss; convinces Virat Kohli with spot on DRS call — WATCH
- India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH
- Petrol price hiked by 42 paisa per litre, diesel by Rs 1.03 a litre