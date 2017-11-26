Must resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism: Ram Nath Kovind on 26/11 attacks anniversary

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid tributes to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on its ninth anniversary and said people must resolve to take on, defeat and eliminate terrorism in all forms.

"On the ninth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we mourn with the families that lost their dear ones. And we recall with gratitude the security personnel who gave their lives in the battle against evil," Kovind said.

"On this day, we renew our resolve to take on, defeat and eliminate terrorism in all forms -- and to make our people, our country and our world safer," Kovind said in a tweet.

Over 160 people were killed and more than 300 injured when the terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on India`s commercial capital on November 26, 2008.