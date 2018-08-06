Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Sushil Kumar Modi rallies in support of Bihar minister Manju Verma

Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi has come out in defence of state’s social welfare minister Manju Verma, who has been targeted by opposition parties in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

While the opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has said that the sexual assault of 34 girls at Muzaffarpur shelter home case is because of laxity on the part of Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Manju Verma, some reports also said that her husband has been accused of visiting the shelter home a few times.

Rallying in support of the minister, Sushil Kumar Modi took to microblogging site Twitter saying that the BJP was “fully in support of Manju Verma”, citing that there were no charges against her. He also attacked RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, without naming him, citing the alleged railway tender scam.

“Bjp is fully in support of Manju Verma. No charges against her.Those who have been chargesheeted & summoned by CBI court in Rly tender scam,whose 2 doz benami property attached by ED & ITax are lecturing us on morality,” tweeted Modi.

Notably, senior BJP leader CP Thakur had earlier demanded the resignation of Manju Verma over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. He had said that the JDU leader must take moral responsibility for the case and quit his position.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated that it was a “shameful incident” which had soiled “every Bihari’s image”. He also hit back at the opposition parties over recent protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, saying the “dharna was held so that debate on corruption is scuttled”.

"It is a shameful incident. It has soiled every bihari's image. But, it’s a bihari only who initiated independent enquiry into the case. I am not concerned about my image,I work with utmost commitment. It’s public who will judge it," said Nitish Kumar.