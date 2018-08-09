हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal: CBI takes copy of FIR, chargesheet, case diary from court

The court had earlier asked the state government to provide details on rehabilitation of the inmates of shelter home.

Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal: CBI takes copy of FIR, chargesheet, case diary from court

Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took all documents including a copy of the FIR, chargesheet and case diary related to the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case from the court.

The Patna High Court had, earlier this week, asked the intelligence agency and the Bihar government to submit a detailed action report in the Muzaffarpur sex scandal case. The court sought the report within the next two weeks.

The court also asked the state government to provide details on rehabilitation of the inmates of shelter home.

The CBI, meanwhile, froze the bank accounts of the prime accused Brajesh Thakur and said that it would also investigate his property.

On Wednesday, Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma submitted her resignation after meeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were demanding the minister's resignation, alleging her involvement in the sex scandal case.

Manju Verma's husband has been accused of having links with alleged mastermind, Thakur. Her husband, Chandrasekhar Verma, has been accused of visiting the Muzaffarpur shelter home frequently.

The alleged sex scandal in Muzaffarpur surfaced in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time.

