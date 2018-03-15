My allegations were unfounded, I apologise: Kejriwal says sorry to former Punjab minister

New Delhi: Admitting that his allegations accusing him of being part of a drug racket were unfounded, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised to Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a letter.

In the run-up to elections in Punjab, Kejriwal had accused Majithia, the Revenue Minister in the Akali Dal government, of being at the helm of a multi-million dollar drug racket in the state. Even though Akali Dal finished a distant third, AAP did not fare too well either. The war between Majithia and Kejriwal though raged on with the former filing a defamation case.

Facing a slew of cases which, according to reports, have begun taking a toll on AAP, Kejriwal in his letter to Majithia said that he apologises for making the allegations against him. "In the recent past, I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drug trade. These statements became a political issue. Now I have learnt that allegations are unfounded," he wrote. "I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologies for the same."

While this is not the first time the AAP chief has had to issue an apology, it may well be a sign of Kejriwal falling on the backfoot in face of mounting cases against him. The most high-profile of these is a case filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.