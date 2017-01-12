My husband Tej Bahadur Yadav being pressurised to withdraw complaint, apologise: BSF jawan's wife

New Delhi: The wife of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who posted a video on Facebook highlighting poor quality food being served to the soldiers in his camp, has alleged that her husband was being pressurised to take his complaint back.

Speaking to ANI, Sharmila alleged that higher authorities are pressurising Yadav to withdraw his complaint and apologise.

The BSF jawan's video alleging that sub standard food was served to jawans on the frontlines went viral and sparked a nationwide outrage.

Yadav also posted other videos showing a poorly baked 'chapati' and dal which he said had "nothing except salt and turmeric".

Tej Bahadur Yadav, a BSF jawan of 29th battalion, who is these days posted in Jammu and Kashmir, in a series of Facebook posts, has said that the government has been doing enough to provide the security forces with essential items, but it is the BSF officials who are indulged in wrong doings.

In the videos, Yadav is seen accusing the high-ranking officers of selling the items being provided by the government to fill their pockets.

The BSF jawan, in an appeal to the nation, says, "How can a person like him stand in duty for 10-11 hours in harsh conditions after having a pathetic meal"

The video posted by him show that for breakfast, "only 'paranthas' and a cup of tea is provided, with not a single piece of pickle or butter."

"Dal, which is given during lunch, has only salt and turmeric (in the name of spices), with no jeera, onion, garlic or tomatoes."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday ordered the Home Secretary to seek a report from the BSF over the video.