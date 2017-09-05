'My mother will die': rescued Blue Whale victim narrates horrific story

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl who was about to finish the Blue Whale challenge in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was rescued by policemen and drivers.

As per the reports of leading portal NDTV, the woman had carved a 'Blue Whale' into her arm and was trying to jump off a cliff into a lake but fortunately was dragged out of the water on time.

The incident took place on Monday night when the girl, a daughter of BSF soldier left home and lied her parents that she was going to the market. When she didnot come back, her parents called her on phone, which was picked by a starnger rather than their daughter. This left them worried and they started searching their missing daughter.

In the meantime, the girl was spotted by a man named Om Prakash, who used to work in the same area, where the girl had parked her scooter and was crying.

Speaking to NDTV, Om Prakash said,"She was crying. I realised she was going to jump into the lake. I ran behind her and tried to stop her. I started talking to her and asked her what's the matter, she said my mother will die.Why will your mother die, I asked. She said her game was nearing the end and if she did not complete her task her mother would die."

Talking about the incident, Lekhraj Sihag, a police officer said,"We got information at around 11 pm last night that a girl was driving around Kalyana lake...we reached the spot. She was pulled out just in time."

Similarly, a couple of days ago a 21-year-old woman in Puducherry who was allegedly about to finish the Blue Whale suicide challenge game was rescued. The woman was found walking alone on a beachside road early in the morning, police said, adding her wrist had cut marks.