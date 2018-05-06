Namaz should be read in mosques, not on roads: Haryana CM Khattar on Gurugram incident

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that Namaz should be read in mosques and Idgahs and not in public spaces. Responding to questions on increase in number of incidents of disrupting Namaz in Gurgaon, Khattar said that it was the duty of the state to maintain law and order.

“It is our duty to maintain law and order. There has been an increase in offering Namaz in open. Namaz should be read in Mosques or Idgahs rather than public spaces,” said Khattar.

The statement by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader came just days after some right-wing organisations disrupted Friday Namaz at several places in Gurugram in Haryana. However, police presence at the spots prevented any violence from taking place.

Hindutva organisations have been trying to stop Friday prayers in Gurgaon over the last two weeks alleging that some people were trying to grab land in a bid to merge it with a mosque. There were disruptions to namaz at Wazirabad, Atul Kataria Chowk, Cyber Park, Bakhtawar Chowk and at South City, on Friday last.

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Kranti Dal, Gau Rakshak Dal and Shiv Sena arrived at the spots where people had assembled to offer Friday prayers.

Ritu Raj, a member of a Hindutva organisation, claimed that they organised a havan at Wazirabad to stop the Namaz.

They allegedly shouted slogans like Jai Shri Ram and Radhe Radhe to disrupt the Namaz.

(With PTI Inputs)