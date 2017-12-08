'Narendra Modi, Amit Shah must suspend themselves for remarks against Congress leaders'

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday reiterated the "neech aadmi" remark by Mani Shankar Aiyar was wrong but also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should "first suspend himself and BJP President Amit Shah from the party for their objectionable remarks against Congress leaders".

"Rahul Gandhi showed morality and suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar. By the same standards, PM Modi will have to suspend himself (from the party)," said Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar.

"For the kind of words he used against Congress President Sonia Gandhi... jersy cow for Sonia, hybrid calf and aquarium fish for Rahul Gandhi (Vice President), `khooni panja` for Congress... girlfriend worth Rs 50 crore for Sunanda Pushkar, bazaaru media for media persons, mentally challenged for a Dalit, `Dehati aurat` for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh," Kumar added.

Kumar further said: "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah calls father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi `Chatur Baniya`. Can there be more insulting remarks than these? This kind of objectionable remarks he makes."

"He should suspend himself first if he (Modi) has slightest of morality and he should also suspend Amit Shah," he added.

Pointing out remarks made by other BJP leaders, the Congress leader cited objectionable remark by Tarun Vijay about south Indians and V.K. Singh equating a Dalit child with a dog in Ghaziabad.

"This is the result of the morality PM Modi preaches," said Kumar.

He also said: "Whatever Mani Shankar Aiyar said is wrong and action has been taken against. But, BJP has made even more objectionable remarks against Congress leaders. The Prime Minister must reply."

"There is no place for such remarks in Congress party," he added.