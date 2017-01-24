Narendra Modi govt's note ban move to be taught in Rajasthan schools

Ajmer: The Narendra Modi's government's bold decision to ban old currency notes of high denomination has now made it to Rajasthan school syllabus under which students will be taught about 'cashless system' and 'mobile wallet structure'.

A report in the The Times of India said on Tuesday that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has decided to include 'demonetisation' and 'cashless economy' as chapters in class XII books from next academic session.

Confirming the development, RBSE chairman BL Choudhary was quoted as saying, ''Here, students will be taught about cashless system and mobile wallet structure.''

However, academicians feel if the theory of demonetisation is included in the school syllabus then students should also be made aware about the merits and demerits of the process.

Besides, the board is also bringing about changes in its functioning.

To start with, swipe machines have been installed at Vidhyarati Sewa Kendra on the RBSE premises in Ajmer.

"With this, students will be able to obtain certified duplicate copies of their mark sheet and certificates from here by way of 'cashless system'," said Choudhary .

Explaining it, he said students can make the payment for the same using debit or credit cards.

The payment that is made to examiners is already cashless. "Now, the board will make every transaction online through RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement, which is an electronic form of funds transfer)," said Choudhary .