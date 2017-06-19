close
Narendra Modi greets Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, wishes long and healthy life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 09:57
Narendra Modi greets Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, wishes long and healthy life

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to wish his the Gandhi scion

He wrote: “Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Rahul Gandhi turned 47.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished the Congress vice president on his birthday.

 

TAGS

Narendra ModiRahul GandhiCongress

