close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Narendra Modi in Israel: PM calls for opposing evils of terrorism, radicalism

PM Modi on Tuesday said that those who believe in humanity and civilised values must come together and defend it at all costs.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 00:27
Narendra Modi in Israel: PM calls for opposing evils of terrorism, radicalism
Pic courtesy: @MEAIndia

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those who believe in humanity and civilised values must come together and defend it at all costs as he called for resolutely opposing the evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence that has plagued the world.

"Yad Vashem is a reminder of the unspeakable evil inflicted generations ago," PM Modi said in a press statement along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shalom, I am happy to be here, says PM Modi in Israel
Related Video

Shalom, I am happy to be here, says PM Modi in Israel

Subscribe To Zee News on

PM Modi, who laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem Memorial museum and paid tributes to over six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany, said the memorial is a tribute to "your unbreakable spirit to rise above the depths of tragedy, overcome hatred and forge ahead to build a vibrant democratic nation."

Israel extends extraordinary welcome to PM Narendra Modi on his 'ground-breaking' visit; Benjamin Netanyahu says 'we love India'
MUST READ
Israel extends extraordinary welcome to PM Narendra Modi on his 'ground-breaking' visit; Benjamin Netanyahu says 'we love India'

"Yad Vashem tells us that those who believe in humanity and civilized values must come together and defend it at all costs. As such, we must resolutely oppose the evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence that plague our time," he said.

On his part, Netanyahu said the two countries must stand together to fight the menace of terrorism. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiModi in IsraelYad VashemBenjamin NetanyahuTel AvivModi's Israel visit#ModiInIsrael

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

PM Narendra Modi, Benjam Netanyahu make call for fight against terrorism
India

PM Narendra Modi, Benjam Netanyahu make call for fight aga...

Technology

Truecaller introduces 'Flash Messaging' feature o...

India

SC refuses early hearing in PMLA case against Karti Chidamb...

Israel extends extraordinary welcome to PM Narendra Modi on his &#039;ground-breaking&#039; visit; Benjamin Netanyahu says &#039;we love India&#039;
India

Israel extends extraordinary welcome to PM Narendra Modi on...

Sheena Bora case: Court records statement of cop who arrested driver Shyam Rai
Maharashtra

Sheena Bora case: Court records statement of cop who arrest...

Manipur

Manipur Assembly session from July 20

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video