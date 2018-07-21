Narendra Modi on Rahul Gandhi's hug: You saw how he came running, all he can see is PM's chair

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition over no-confidence motion.

Narendra Modi on Rahul Gandhi&#039;s hug: You saw how he came running, all he can see is PM&#039;s chair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to the hug given by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Friday. Hitting out at the Congress chief without taking his name, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman said, "You saw how they came running to the Prime Minister's chair, they can see nothing but the Prime Minister's chair."

Addressing a public gathering in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, his first after the NDA government at the Centre won the no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Modi said that the government asked the opposition as to why they could not trust them. "When they failed to answer, they came and hugged me," said Prime Minister Modi.

He further listed the measures taken by the NDA government since 2014 for the welfare of farmers, accusing the opposition parties of shedding crocodile tears. 

Here are the highlights of what the Prime Minister said:

# This government has earned the confidence of people. We are constantly undertaking developmental activities.

# We asked them reasons for not having trust in our government, but when they failed to answer, they came and hugged.

# My only crime is that I have done no wrong, and that I am on the right path.

# You saw how he (Rahul Gandhi) ran towards the Prime Minister's chair. He can see nothing but PM's chair.

# We have vowed to bring electricity to all households in the country by 2019.

# No confidence motion did not come for no reason. We plugged loopholes from where people earned free money, hence they brought no-confidence motion against Modi government, but people of the country decimated it.

# Provisions for helping farmers were always there, what missed was the intention to implement it, says Prime Minister Modi.

# Farmers will get 80% profit on MSPs on sugarcanes.

# People who are shedding crocodile tears in the name of farmers, did not do anything for them when they were in power.

