close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Narendra Modi only interested in waiving loans of rich: Rahul Gandhi

Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan were responsible for the deaths of farmers in Mandsaur said Rahul Gandhi. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 15:29

Naya Gaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi can waive loans of the country's rich but can't do the same for farmers, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said today just before he was detained by police here.

Lashing out at Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government, he said both Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan were responsible for the deaths of farmers in Mandsaur.

He told reporters that Modi could waive loans worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore of the rich but not for farmers. "He can't give the right rates for their agricultural produce, can't give them bonus, can't give compensation... He can only give them bullets."

Hundreds of Congress workers as well as senior leaders like Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh legislator Jaiwardhan Singh also courted arrest while trying to make their way to Mandsaur. They were taken to a guesthouse of a cement company, a police official said.

TAGS

Prime Minister Narendra ModiWaive loansFarmersRahul GandhiMadhya Pradesh GovernmentChief Minister Shivraj ChouhanMandsaurSachin PilotMadhya PradeshJaiwardhan Singh

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Ranchi University Results 2017 likely to be declared today - Ranchi University (Jharkhand) Examination Results
JharkhandEducation

Ranchi University Results 2017 likely to be declared today...

Maryland court to hear bid for new trial in ''Ser...
AmericasWorld

Maryland court to hear bid for new trial in ''Ser...

MoU signed for low cost flights in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu

MoU signed for low cost flights in Tamil Nadu

When this pup came to know she&#039;s being abandoned (guaranteed to tug at the heartstrings) - Watch
World

When this pup came to know she's being abandoned (guar...

Death for nine Filipinos over 2013 Malaysia invasion
WorldAsia

Death for nine Filipinos over 2013 Malaysia invasion

Neighbours must not support war on Afghanistan: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
WorldAsia

Neighbours must not support war on Afghanistan: Gulbuddin H...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video