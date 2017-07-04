Narendra Modi's Israel visit: Here's the schedule

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 09:36
The visit will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations 25 years ago. 

Earlier, President Pranab Mukherjee had visited the country in 2015 while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visited it in 2016. 

PM Modi's Schedule

-On July 4, PM Modi will be received by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the airport. This is a special gesture only accorded to the Pope or the US president.

-PM Modi is likely to stay at the  King David Hotel, where he will be accorded a red carpet welcome. 

-This is the same hotel where US President Donald Trump had stayed during his recent visit to Israel. 

-During the visit, PM Modi is expected to have detailed discussions with PM Netanyahu on matters of mutual interest to both countries.

-The Israeli PM will also host a dinner for PM Modi.

-Netanyahu will accompany him to most of the events, including the community reception on July 5.

-PM Modi will pay homage to Indian soldiers at the Indian Cemetery in Haifa.

-He will meet 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Holtzberg Moshe, who was only two when he was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel.

-Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel and mother Rivkah were among eight Israeli nationals killed in the 2008 terror strike.

-In the second and final leg of his tour, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Hamburg, Germany to attend the 12th G-20 Summit. 

Narendra ModiIsrael visitPM Narendra Modi Israel scheduleIndia-Israel ties

