Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Varanasi begins today; PM to flag off Mahamana Express, launch several development projects

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 07:05
Narendra Modi&#039;s two-day visit to Varanasi begins today; PM to flag off Mahamana Express, launch several development projects
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi from Friday, during which he is expected to inaugurate several infrastructure projects and address public meetings. 

Talking to PTI, Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra said Modi would open the second phase of a trade facilitation centre for weavers and handicraft workers in Bada-Lalpur. He will briefly visit the facilities at the Sankul.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate nearly 17 infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge, and lay the foundation of nearly six projects including Ramna Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). 

He will also flag off the country's third Mahamana Express train between Varanasi and Vadodara remotely. From there PM Modi will then head for the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) guest house where he will meet BJP workers.

After meeting party workers, Modi will head for Tulsi Manas Mandir and Durga Temple in Durgakund. Prime Minister Modi will also release a commemorative stamp on the Ramayana. The Prime Minister will also felicitate some madrassa students. PM Modi is likely to visit the famous Assi Ghat and participate in a 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme.

On September 23, Modi will inaugurate 'Pashu Arogya Mela' in Shahanshahpur on the outskirts of the city.

He will address a gathering of farmers there. According to the reports, PM Modi will distribute certificates to some farmers, whose loans have been waived by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Narendra Modi

