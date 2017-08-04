close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

National Investigation Agency raids Kerala engineer's home on suspicion of IS links

The NIA is following a lead based on a case registered in March against eight IS supporters who held a secret meeting in Kanakamala near Kannur. Barring one, the rest have been arrested.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:38

Alappuzha: A National Investigation Agency team has raided a Kerala engineer`s home near here while pursuing a terror trail with Islamic State (IS) links, a top intelligence official said on Friday.

Speaking to IANS on condition of anonymity, the official said the NIA team arrived on Thursday night at the house the engineer, who was identified as a 24-year-old Muslim.

"He was brought from Kochi and according to our information, they have been able to take possession of mobile phones and laptops," the official said. 

After the raid, he was taken back to Kochi and his parents have been asked to appear before the NIA team, he said.

The NIA is following a lead based on a case registered in March against eight IS supporters who held a secret meeting in Kanakamala near Kannur. Barring one, the rest have been arrested.

According to those in the know of things, apart from the raid in Alappuzha, the NIA LAO raid ED two places at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

TAGS

KerelaTamil NaduNational Investigation AgencyraidEngineerIslamic state

From Zee News

More trouble for Karti Chidambaram; Madras HC issues lookout notice
India

More trouble for Karti Chidambaram; Madras HC issues lookou...

Braid chopping scare: UP Police calls it rumour, says cases being investigated
India

Braid chopping scare: UP Police calls it rumour, says cases...

Uttar PradeshIndia

Fake Indian currency recovered from Indo-Nepal Border

Facebook begins testing &#039;&#039;Stories&#039;&#039; on desktop site
Internet & Social Media

Facebook begins testing ''Stories'' on...

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit Jalore in Rajasthan
India

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit Jalor...

China&#039;s PLA conducted live-fire confrontaion exercise in Gobi desert – See spectacular images
India

China's PLA conducted live-fire confrontaion exercise...

Vice-President Election 2017: Parliament gears up for D-day tomorrow
India

Vice-President Election 2017: Parliament gears up for D-day...

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro installs disputed new Venezuela Assembly
World

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro installs disputed new V...

Pakistan building 6 dams on Indus River in PoK with China&#039;s help: External Affairs Ministry
India

Pakistan building 6 dams on Indus River in PoK with China...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Money Edit: Rate cut no respite for banks worried about credit growth

How to stop covert conversions

DNA Edit: The Shivakumar Saga

RBI rate cut is a shot in the arm for the economy

DNA Edit: Medieval institute