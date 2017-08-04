National Investigation Agency raids Kerala engineer's home on suspicion of IS links

Alappuzha: A National Investigation Agency team has raided a Kerala engineer`s home near here while pursuing a terror trail with Islamic State (IS) links, a top intelligence official said on Friday.

Speaking to IANS on condition of anonymity, the official said the NIA team arrived on Thursday night at the house the engineer, who was identified as a 24-year-old Muslim.

"He was brought from Kochi and according to our information, they have been able to take possession of mobile phones and laptops," the official said.

After the raid, he was taken back to Kochi and his parents have been asked to appear before the NIA team, he said.

The NIA is following a lead based on a case registered in March against eight IS supporters who held a secret meeting in Kanakamala near Kannur. Barring one, the rest have been arrested.

According to those in the know of things, apart from the raid in Alappuzha, the NIA LAO raid ED two places at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.