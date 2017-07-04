close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Natural partnership': PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu hail India-Israel ties in joint op-ed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have hailed the bilateral ties between the two countries which they referred to as  "natural partnership" in a joint editorial.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 12:35
&#039;Natural partnership&#039;: PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu hail India-Israel ties in joint op-ed
File Image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have hailed the bilateral ties between the two countries which they referred to as  "natural partnership" in a joint editorial.

"Both our nations are complex. Like yogic asanas grounding down and pulling up at the same time, they face many challenges. By working together we can overcome some of the challenges," the two influential world leaders wrote in the editorial published in 'The Times of India', just ahead of PM Modi's Israel visit.

Narendra Modi-Benjamin Netanyahu meet: What it holds for India, Israel
MUST READ
Narendra Modi-Benjamin Netanyahu meet: What it holds for India, Israel

The two leaders also expressed confidence and wrote that "25 years from now, Indians and Israelis will look back on this visit as the first of many historical milestones that we reached together in the great friendship between our peoples."

PM Modi departed for Israel this morning in the first ever visit by an Indian premier. During his three-day visit, the two countries are set to hold extensive talks on defence, security, water management, science and technology, education, agriculture and more.

Seeking closer ties, PM Modi embarks on 'historic' Israel visit; terror, economic co-operation top priority
MUST READ
Seeking closer ties, PM Modi embarks on 'historic' Israel visit; terror, economic co-operation top priority

In their joint editorial, the two prime ministers also spoke on what they describe as a "unique blend of complementary capabilities" that has forged strong ties between India and Israel, particularly in the field of technology.

They also shared their concerns on the threat terrorism poses to both countries and to global peace and stability.

India has traditionally been cautious in its dealing with Israel, partly because of an alleged wariness of upsetting Arab states and Iran, upon whom it relies for its vast imports of oil, as also its own large Muslim population.

Tea stall where PM Modi sold tea to be developed as tourist spot
MUST READ
Tea stall where PM Modi sold tea to be developed as tourist spot

Modi's visit also holds significance since India has traditionally downplayed relations with Israel fearing it would alienate the country’s 170 million Muslims and upset the Aranb states. 

But Modi, a popular leader facing weak political opposition at home, is embarking on the trip to Israel with little concern for domestic fallout - and is also skipping a similar visit to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.  

In the second and final leg of his tour, Prime Minister Modi will visit Hamburg in Germany to attend the 12th G-20 Summit. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiIndiaIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuIndia-Israel tiesJoint op-ed

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Samsung plans $18.6 billion South Korea investment to widen chip lead
Technology

Samsung plans $18.6 billion South Korea investment to widen...

North Korea successfully tests ICBM; Donald Trump hopes China would &#039;end this nonsense once and for all&#039;
WorldAsia

North Korea successfully tests ICBM; Donald Trump hopes Chi...

iPhone 8 may drop &#039;Touch ID&#039;, to have facial recognition system
Mobiles

iPhone 8 may drop 'Touch ID', to have facial reco...

Donald Trump tears into Kim Jong-un as North Korea provokes again
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump tears into Kim Jong-un as North Korea provokes...

Traffic constable caught red-handed taking bribe: watch video
India

Traffic constable caught red-handed taking bribe: watch vid...

ASUS set to launch &#039;Zenfone AR&#039; on July 13 in India
Mobiles

ASUS set to launch 'Zenfone AR' on July 13 in Ind...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video