Natural to have different views in democracy, but strive for unity: PM Modi tells youth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in a democracy it is natural to have different views but one must strive towards unity.

"In order to make India a stronger and progressive nation, then (one should work on) its biggest strength (which) is its unity," the PM told NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and tableaux artists.

The PM also asked them to take responsibility for social change.

Met tableaux artists, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and guests from tribal communities. Our interaction was extremely lively. Sharing the video. https://t.co/IHCiGDyNGW pic.twitter.com/dEEWY2wGND — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2018

There are certain proverbs that are often attached to a community or caste but the youth must question and dispel them, PM Modi said and asked them to fight blind faith, starting at home.

At the same time, he told the youngsters to take responsibility for social change instead of expecting the government to do everything and urged them to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India by 2019 - the year of the father of the nation's 150th birth anniversary.

PM Modi further told the youngsters that they should make an effort to know more about those who receive civil and military honours, especially those who sacrifice their lives for the country.

"Very few people know that in free India 33,000 policemen have sacrificed their lives, which they have for someone's protection," he said, harping on the need to show respect to the police personnel.

"We are immensely proud of our armed forces. In that spirit, we should seek to know more about the brave individuals who are serving the nation...There are several police personnel who have given their lives for our nation, it is important to know about their sacrifices," PM Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)