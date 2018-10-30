Naveen Patnaik writes to PM for restoration of Air Odisha flight operations

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the non-operation of Air Odisha flights from the Jharsuguda Airport, which the latter had inaugurated last month. He has urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the immediate restoration of UDAN flight operations.

In the letter written to PM Modi, Patnaik said, "I may bring to your kind notice that AIr Odisha has suddenly suspended its flight operations from Jharsuguda after 6th October 2018 without any valid reason. The abrupt suspension of the existing operations has given a severe jolt to the aviation sector in the state and has also hurt the sentiments of the people of Western Odisha."