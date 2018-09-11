हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Navy Sailors

Navy sailors save man from drowning in Arabian Sea

Representational Image:Pixabay

Mumbai: A man was saved from drowning in the Arabian Sea near the Marine Drive here by sailors of the Indian Navy.

Three Navy sailors noticed people gathered at a spot near the Marine Drive on Sunday.

On seeing a man drowning in the sea, the sailors jumped into the waters and pulled him out, a Navy release said Tuesday.

The man was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and after he regained consciousness, the sailors handed him over to the local police, the release added.

