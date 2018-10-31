हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NCA condoles death of Doordarshan cameraman killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The mortal remains of Sahu reached his residence in Bolangir's Ghusuramunda on Wednesday.

NCA condoles death of Doordarshan cameraman killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Dantewada

The News Cameramen Association (NCA) on Wednesday condoled the death of Doordarshan cameraman Achutyanand Sahu after he was killed in an attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

Expressing grief over the death of Sahu, who was killed on Tuesday, General Secretary Surinder Kapoor said that the organisation stands in solidarity with media persons who work in such dangerous situations. He said, "Our thoughts are with the bereaved family. We stand in solidarity with media persons who work in such dangerous situations."

The cameraman and two security forces personnel were killed in an attack by Naxals in Aranpur on Tuesday.

Sharing more information, DIG P Sundarraj had said on Tuesday, ''Today our patrolling party was ambushed by Naxals in Aranpur. Two of our personnel were martyred and a DD cameraman was also injured and later succumbed to injuries. Two more personnel were injured in the attack.''

Two injured security personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he had said.

Union I&B Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore too had expressed shock and grief over his death. ''We stand in solidarity with the family of the cameraman, we will take care of his family. We salute all those media persons who go for coverage in such dangerous situations, remember their bravery,'' Rathore had told ANI.

Rathore announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh and job to the wife of the deceased cameraman. "Deeply saddened by the demise of our cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu and two jawans of CRPF. These insurgents will not weaken our resolve. We will prevail," he had said.

He had later told reporters that Rs 15 lakh would be given to the family of the cameraman, who worked for the organisation owned by government’s Prasar Bharati. The minister also promised a job to his wife.

The fresh attack by the home-grown rebels came three days after four soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were blown up in a powerful blast by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

