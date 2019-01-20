हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

NCW to send notice to BJP MLA Sadhana for Mayawati 'worse than an eunuch' remark

NEW DELHI: BJP MLA Sadhana Singh has landed herself in a major soup after making objectionable comments about BSP chief Mayawati as the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday took Suo Motu cognizance of Singh's controversial statement.

The NCW Commission will be sending a notice to Singh, who represents the Mughalsarai constituency in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh.

"She (Mayawati) has no self-respect... she was almost molested earlier and yet... in history, when Draupadi was molested, she took a vow to seek revenge... but this woman, she lost everything, but still sold her dignity for the sake of power. We strongly condemn Mayawati ji. She is a blot on womankind. A woman who gulped insults for comfort and power ... is a blot on womankind," Sadhana Singh said on Saturday referring to the infamous incident when Samajwadi Party workers had assaulted Mayawati and other BSP leaders at a guest house in Lucknow in 1995.

Responding to Singh's remark, senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra on Saturday night said that the BJP MLA from Mughalsarai is "mentally ill".

"The language used by BJP leader Sadhana Singh against our party President Mayawati shows the level of the BJP. This shows that BJP is disappointed and frustrated with the SP-BSP alliance. They have no strength to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh. The level of language shows their mental illness. Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital of Agra or Bareli. The people of this country this time will show BJP its real place. They have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh," Mishra told ANI.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also condemned the statement. "The kind of words used for Mayawati by BJP's woman MLA from Mughalsarai is highly objectionable. I condemn the statement. BJP has become completely bankrupt when it comes to morals. They are just frustrated. The statement is an insult to the women of the country," Akhilesh tweeted.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sadhana Singh's statement and said: "Our party is with BJP, but we don't agree with disrespectful remarks against Mayawati. She is a strong lady of our Dalit community & a good administrator. I would've definitely taken action if it was someone from our party."

 

