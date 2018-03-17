NEET 2018: Few hours left to correct application forms at cbseneet.nic.in, Know details

NEW DELHI: NEET 2018 Form Correction window will end at 11:50 PM on Saturday. This is the final chance to make any changes or rectify information in application form of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2018. The exam is being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The test will be held of Sunday, May 6, 2018.

The Board had closed the application process on March 12, 2018, but allowed a one-time correction facility on March 15, 2018. Interested candidates can formally change the application details to avoid any mistakes that can lead to rejection or affect the candidate’s position in the merit list.

In the NEET 2018 application form, candidates to change the following details:

1. Date of Birth

2. Identification details

3. Gender

4. State code of eligibility

5. Category

6. Disability Status

7. Medium

8. Examination Centre

9. Qualifying Examination Code and %age scored in Class 12th

10. Father's name and Mother's name

The first three points can be changed only by the candidates who had furnished authentic ID proof, apart from ‘Aadhaar’ Cards.

The state code of eligibility can be updated only by candidates from Meghalaya, Assam, and Jammu and Kashmir, that too, if they provided Aadhaar ID or Aadhaar Enrolment Number during the registration.

All candidates can update their Category and/or Disability Status; however, if that requires the candidate to pay more fee, he has to pay the difference as per the higher application fee slot.

All candidates can update their Examination Centre, Qualifying Examination Code and %age scored in Class 12th and Father's name and Mother's name.