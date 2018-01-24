NEET PG 2018 exam results out at www.nbe.edu.in, Check your results and cut-off

NEW DELHI: Results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- Post Graduate (PG) 2018 have been declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on its official website nbe.edu.in on Tuesday morning i.e. 23 January 2018.

Click here to check NEET - PG 2018 results

In order to check your NEET PG results, candidates need to visit the NBE official website www.nbe.edu.in. The results will be visible on the top half of the page. Candidates are advised to save a copy of their results for future use.

According to National Board of Examinations or NBE, candidates's merit position will be declared after applying the tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the information bulletin for NEET-PG 2018.

Earlier, the NBE had allayed certain false or bogus claims which were being made to some applicant NEET-PG 2018 candidates regarding securing a rank in NEET-PG 2018.

"It is hereby clarified that the result of NEET-PG 2018 shall be declared by NBE solely on the basis of performance of the candidates on the examination day," it said then.

NEET 2018 exam is could be on Sunday, May 6, said reports. Earlier reports suggested that the exam could be held on May 7.