New airbase in Gujarat is ill-judged, part of offensive doctrine, says Pakistan

New Delhi: Pakitan has criticised India's plans to build a new airbase near its border in Gujarat and said it is part of an offensive doctrine that seeks to create space for 'war'.

The plan is fraught with danger and exposes India's 'irresponsible behavior', Pakistani Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said on Thursday.

“The report about Gujrat provides credibility to the fact that India is fast developing the infrastructure and force configurations to operationalize these military doctrines.

“Subscribing to such offensive doctrines in a nuclearised region exposes irresponsible behavior,” The News International quoted him as saying.

He claimed that the plan to build a forward airbase in Gujarat has 'confirmed the existence of the 'Indian Military's Cold Start Doctrine'.

The existence of such a doctrine had hit the headlines after the 2001 terror attack on the Indian Parliament. The attack had received global condemnation.

The doctrine reportedly allows the Indian security forces to conduct offensive operations at a short notice as part of a unified battle group. It also emphasizes on speed and overwhelming firepower.

However, the Indian Army has denied the existence of any such strategy.

Responding to a media query, the then Army chief General V.K. Singh had said: "There is nothing like a Cold Start. But we have a 'proactive strategy' which takes steps in a proactive manner.”

The Pakistani authorities and the media continue to refer to this alleged doctrine whenever the Indian armed forces build a military infrastructure or launch coordinated operations against terrorists, particularly on the border.

The new Indian military airbase will be built in Deesa in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, which is near the border and is expected to boost India's air superiority.

It was announced by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman soon after taking charge of the ministry.

The Pakistani official's remarks come after several world leaders have asked Islamabad to crack down on terrorists operating from its soil, particularly those targeting Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Expressing its dismay, the Trump administration had recently issued an ultimatum to Islamabad that the US would act on its own if it fails to destroy terrorists safe havens in that country.