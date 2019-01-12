New Delhi: Four including foreigner arrested by NCB for narcotics smuggling

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths on Friday arrested four people, including a foreigner, in New Delhi. The arrests were made by the NCB as part of its action against narcotics smuggling syndicates.

The NCB told PTI said that its sleuths first arrested a man on Friday from Anand Vihar bus stand and recovered 7 kilograms of 'hashish' (cannabis resin) from him. It added that the man had brought the narcotics from Uttarakhand. According to the NCB, the estimated value of the seized drug is Rs 35 lakh.

In another incident, 4.8 kilograms of hashish was seized from a truck at the Azadpur vegetable market in the national capital on January 8. The truck had come from Jammu and two persons were arrested in this connection, it said.

In the third incident, a Tanzanian man, identified as K Kelvin George, 33, was arrested by the NCB from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on January 10 with 25 kilograms of pseudoephedrine. He was apprehended by the CISF personnel who guard the airport.

Pseudoephedrine is a controlled substance and is used to manufacture other banned drugs.

The estimated value of the drug seized from the foreign national is about Rs 35 lakh.

(with agency inputs)