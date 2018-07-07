हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani halted after bomb scare

All passengers have been taken off the train and a bomb squad is at the site.

New Delhi: The Howrah-bound Rajdhani Express train from New Delhi was halted near Ghaziabad on Saturday evening after authorities received a call warning of a bomb being planted on board.

News agency ANI reported that the train was immediately stopped at the Ghaziabad station after a bomb call was received by authorities. A bomb squad and sniffer dogs began the process of comprehensively checking all compartments for any suspicious object even as all passengers were made to deboard.

After the search was completed, the train was given the green signal after a delay of close to 90 minutes. It is still not clear if any suspicious object was recovered or if the call was a hoax.

(Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as and when new information is available)

