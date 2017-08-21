close
New Delhi railway station on high alert after bomb threat, search on

The Government Railway Police are carrying out searches in all trains arriving and departing from the New Delhi Railway station, after a bomb threat was received on Monday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 09:44
New Delhi railway station on high alert after bomb threat, search on
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Government Railway Police are carrying out searches in all trains arriving and departing from the New Delhi Railway station, after a bomb threat was received on Monday. 

A call received at 4.10 AM said that the bomb was placed inside one of the trains at the station, a senior railway official told news agency IANS. 

Talking to the agency, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the dog squad was carrying out the searches. 

A couple of days ago, Delhi Police received a similar call which claimed that a bomb was placed inside Delhi High Court premises.  

ANI had reported that SWAT teams, fire tenders and a bomb squad had reached the court premises, but later on the call turned out to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up in the national capital and around 47,000 security personnel were deployed, after intelligence agencies claimed that few terrorists might carry out a terror attack ahead of Independence Day celebrations. 

 

