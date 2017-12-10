News at a glance: December 10, 2017

Here's a quick look at the top stories of the day:

1. Actor Zaira Wasim accuses co-passenger of molestation bid on Delhi-Mumbai flight

Bollywood Actor Zaira Wasim has revealed that a fellow passenger tried to molest her on a recent Delhi-Mumbai flight. Expressing her disgust over the incident on Saturday, she said that a middle-aged man who was sitting behind her on a Vistara flight tried to molest her. Read full report

2. Sambit Patra calls PM ‘desh ka baap’, Congress seeks Modi’s apology

The Congress party has sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a statement by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra, who had called the PM “the father of India”. During a debate on a television news channel, Patra had termed PM Modi as “Desh ka baap”. Read full report

3. 5-year-old girl raped, tortured to death in Haryana

A 5-year-old girl in Haryana was on Sunday allegedly raped and murdered by hurting her in her private parts. The incident took place in Hisar's Uklana village in Haryana. The girl reportedly died after a wooden stick was inserted into her private parts. Read full report

4. Uddhav tortured Balasaheb: Narayan Rane warns Sena chief of revealing details

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday asked Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to "keep his mouth shut" or face consequences as he will "reveal all". Issuing the warning, Rane, who was earlier in the Sena, also denied Thackeray`s allegations that he had harassed its founder, the late Bal Thackeray. Read full report

5. FIR registered against Gurugram Fortis hospital over 'grave negligence'

The Haryana Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the Gurugram Fortis Hospital management on charges of “grave negligence” that allegedly led to the death of a dengue patient recently. The FIR was registered under section 304(2) of the IPC in a dengue death case of a three-year-old girl in September, the ANI reported. Read full report

6. Rahul shoots 11th question: Did you lower the dignity of our educational institutions?

Shooting his eleventh question for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked him if has lowered the dignity of the country's educational institutions. The Congress VP took to Twitter and accused 'Modiji' of not bothering about the future of the youth. Read full report