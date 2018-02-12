News at a glance: February 12, 2018

Here are the top news headlines of the day:

1. On last leg of his tour, PM Narendra Modi to visit 300-year-old Shiva Temple in Muscat

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will be at the grand Sultan Qaboos Mosque which is built from 300,000 tonnes of Indian sandstone. He is also slated to meet a group of Omani CEOs. Read more



2. Heavily-armed terrorists approach Srinagar CRPF camp, combing operation underway

The terrorists were carrying bags and AK 47 guns. A search operation around the camp has been initiated. Read more

3. RaGa in Karnataka: Tribal rally, 2 public meetings on Congress chief's plate today

Continuing his maiden visit to poll-bound Karnataka after becoming the party chief, Rahul Gandhi will conduct a three-district tour of the Congress-ruled state on Monday. Read more

4. Tiger Zinda Hai: This throwback pic of Salman Khan will inspire you to pump iron

The still in question is of the gas-chamber and gun fight sequence from the spy-thriller which released last year on December 22. Read more

5. Caught on CCTV: Dalit Law student, out for restaurant meal, beaten to death in Allahabad

A second-year law student was beaten to death by a group of men outside a restaurant in Allahabad. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. Read more



6. Minor girl burnt alive for resisting rape in Madhya Pradesh

The accused tried to rape the minor on finding her alone at home. It was when the 13-year-old victim cried to protest, he attempted to kill her. Read more

7. London City Airport closed after WWII bomb found

The ordinance was discovered in King George V Dock, close to the runway of London`s most central airport, during planned works. Read more

8. 71 dead, no survivors in Russian passenger plane crash

Investigators said the Antonov An-148 plane went down in the Ramensky district on the outskirts of Moscow at 2:48 pm (1128 GMT) after taking off from Domodedovo airport in the capital. Read more