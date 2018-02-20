News at a glance: February 20, 2018

Here are the top news of the day:

1. Absconding billionaire Nirav Modi blames PNB for mess, says 'support my efforts'

In the letter Modi wrote on February 15-16 to the PNB management, he pegged the amount his companies owes to the bank under Rs 5,000 crore. Read more

2. Mob drags 2 rape-murder accused out of police station, beats them to death

The mob also tried to set the accused afire but was intervened by security forces. Read more

3. To enhance CPEC communication, Pakistan makes China's Mandarin an official language

The move is reportedly aimed at helping people connected with CPEC to communicate easily. Read more



4. You can't take your eyes off Sridevi and daughter Khushi Kapoor at Mohit Marwah's Mehendi ceremony—Pics

Sonam Kapoor is currently busy shooting 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh' with daddy Anil Kapoor. Read more



5. 'Shaktimaan' back on TV? This video will make you nostalgic—Watch

There were rumours that the show will soon be returning to small-screen which made fans excited about the same. Read more

