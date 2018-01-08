News at a glance - January 8, 2018

Here's a quick look at the top news of the day:

Why Pakistan is jittery about any US offensive against Taliban in Afghanistan

Pakistan believes instead of direct talks, a strong offensive against Taliban by the US would lead to the terrorist outfit in Afghanistan resorting to consolidation on its borders. Read More

Five employees charred to death after fire breaks out at Bengaluru restaurant

The blaze and smoke was first noticed at around 2:30 in the morning by locals after which they alerted the police. Read More

Golden Globe 2018: Indian-origin actor Aziz Ansari wins Best Actor in TV Series - Musical/Comedy

Ansari was nominated in the same category for the Netflix show The Master of None in 2016. Read More

Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sawant stabbed to death outside his home in Mumbai

As per reports, the deceased had entered a cable business and had been receiving extortion calls for the last few days. Read More

BBC editor quits China post over pay discrimination

Carrie Gracie, the China editor for Britain`s public broadcaster the BBC, has resigned from her post in Beijing due to pay disparities with her male colleagues, according to an open letter she wrote. Read More