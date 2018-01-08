News at a glance - January 8, 2018
Why Pakistan is jittery about any US offensive against Taliban in Afghanistan
Pakistan believes instead of direct talks, a strong offensive against Taliban by the US would lead to the terrorist outfit in Afghanistan resorting to consolidation on its borders.
Five employees charred to death after fire breaks out at Bengaluru restaurant
The blaze and smoke was first noticed at around 2:30 in the morning by locals after which they alerted the police.
Golden Globe 2018: Indian-origin actor Aziz Ansari wins Best Actor in TV Series - Musical/Comedy
Ansari was nominated in the same category for the Netflix show The Master of None in 2016.
Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sawant stabbed to death outside his home in Mumbai
As per reports, the deceased had entered a cable business and had been receiving extortion calls for the last few days.
BBC editor quits China post over pay discrimination
Carrie Gracie, the China editor for Britain`s public broadcaster the BBC, has resigned from her post in Beijing due to pay disparities with her male colleagues, according to an open letter she wrote.