News at a glance: March 23, 2018

Top headlines on Friday morning:

1. Anna Hazare to begin 'satyagraha' today, accuses Centre of cancelling trains carrying protestors

Hazare has been accusing the Centre of not appointing the Lokpal to investigate the cases of corruption, despite having a law in place. Read more



2. Rajya Sabha polls: Voting begins for 25 seats in 6 states; BJP holds edge

Rajya Sabha polls: Counting of votes will begin from 5 pm onwards. Read more

3. Trade war begins: US, China impose tariffs on each other

The US currently has nearly $500 billion of trade deficit with China. Read more



4. US-China Trade War: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty slips below 10,000

Sensex was trading 438.30 points or 1.33 percent down at 32,567.97 while the Nifty plunged 142.10 points or 1.40 percent at 9,972.65. Read more



5. Nalanda: 5 dead, 25 injured in blast at illegal firecracker factory

17 people in critical condition. Read more



6. For the first time, Air India flies to Israel through Saudi Arabian airspace

Saudi Arabia - birthplace of Islam and home to its holiest shrines - does not recognize Israel. Read more



7. Give martyr status to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukdev, family demands

Sukhdev's family is set to go on a hunger strike in New Delhi to press the demand. Read more



8. Preity Zinta's recent Instagram post suggests that change is the only constant

Preity shared two pictures of her on Instagram, one from the year 2000 and the other from 2018 and sent out a special message to her fans. Read more

