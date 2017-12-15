NGT bans use and sale of plastic items along banks of River Ganga

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday put a blanket ban on the usage and sale of plastic items including bags, cutlery along with the banks of river Ganga. The ban extends to Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri ghat, Rishikesh, and upper areas in Uttarkashi.

Fine of Rs 5000 to be imposed on violators.

The ban also extends to purchase and storage of plastic items.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also banned the sale, manufacture and storage of such items till Uttarkashi.

The Green Tribunal also imposed Rs5,000 fine on those violating the order and said action will be taken against erring officials too.

The NGT passed the direction after noting that despite its earlier order, plastic was being used in these areas causing pollution to the river. The Green Panel was hearing a plea of environmentalist M.C. Mehta.

