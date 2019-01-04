हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NIA

NIA granted 10-day custody of man arrested for allegedly supplying weapons IS module

The accused was allegedly involved in procuring and supplying weapons to the 10 men. 

Representational image

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday granted NIA 10-day custody of the 21-year-old man arrested for allegedly supplying weapons to members of a suspected IS-inspired terror group.

Naeem, one of the main accused in the ISIS module case, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Meerut on Thursday night. He was produced before District Judge Poonam Bamba on Friday afternoon.

The accused was allegedly involved in procuring and supplying weapons to the 10 men, arrested by the NIA officials last week. 

On December 26, the probe agency busted the IS-inspired terror group called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' following massive raids at various places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The NIA added that the members of the alleged terror module wanted to carry out suicide attacks and serial blasts in near future and were targetting VVIPs.

''Level of preparation suggests their aim was to carry out explosions in near future by remote control blasts and fidayeen attacks. This is a new ISIS-inspired module, they were in touch with a foreign agent. Their identities are yet to be established,'' NIA IG Alok Mittal told reporters.

The NIA also recovered a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers during its searches in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The 10 arrested terror suspects, all in the age group of 20-35 years, were sent to custody. 

Those arrested include the alleged mastermind, 29-year-old Mohammed Suhail, a 'mufti', or a Muslim legal expert empowered to give rulings on religious matters, from Amroha in western UP, an engineering student of Amity University in Noida and a third year graduation student in humanities in a university in Delhi as well as two welders, he said. 

