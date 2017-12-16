NIA to file fresh report to Interpol to issue red corner notice against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

NEW DELHI: Hours after Interpol refused to issue a Red Corner Notice against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it will submit a fresh request for the same after completing requisite formalities.

According to news agency ANI, the investigation agency will submit a fresh request to Interpol as chargesheet has already been filed in the concerned NIA court in Mumbai.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Naik had issued a statement saying "Interpol has cancelled red corner notice on Dr Naik and instructed its worldwide offices to delete all data from files on him, have cited political and religious bias among other reasons."

The Interpol today cancelled red corner notice against Zakir Naik saying that the evidence submitted by India against the controversial Islamic preacher was 'insufficient' as it could not prove his role in terror-related activities.

The Interpol contended that there was a severe lack of evidentiary basis, a failure by Indian authorities to follow due process of law, political and religious bias that formed the basis of such a notice, and lack of international interest. It also instructed all its worldwide officers to take down all the data from the files of Dr. Naik.

Earlier in October, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against the controversial speaker for promoting enmity and hatred between religious groups in India through his speeches and lectures.

Naik was charged with conspiring with Islamic Research Foundation’s (IRF) Trust and the Harmony Media Private Limited to commit the offences. He has been chargesheeted under section 10 UA (P) Act and Sections 120B, 153A, 295A, 298 and 505(2) IPC.

The investigating agency said that their probe has revealed that there are 19 immovable properties, including land and building, worth Rs 104 crore connected with the Zakir Naik. The source, as well as the mode of acquisition of these properties, is being investigated.

The NIA said that Zakir Naik deliberately insulted other religions or religious beliefs under the aegis of IRF with help of HMPL to cause dissatisfaction.

The 51-year-old televangelist, who is currently abroad, is being probed under terror and money-laundering charges by the NIA. He fled from India on July 1, 2016, after terrorists in neighbouring Bangladesh claimed that they were inspired by his speeches.

The NIA had on November 18, 2016, registered a case against Naik at its Mumbai branch under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

His Mumbai-based NGO, Islamic Research Foundation has already been declared an unlawful association by the Union home ministry.

The controversial preacher has been accused of spreading hatred by his provocative speeches, funding terrorists and laundering several crores of rupees over the years.

The Mumbai-based preacher came under the lens of security agencies after some terrorists allegedly involved in the attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July last year reportedly claimed they were inspired by his speeches.